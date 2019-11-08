Raymond James Reaffirms “Sell” Rating for Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Raymond James reissued their sell rating on shares of Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on IMO. AltaCorp Capital lowered Imperial Oil from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $37.00 target price on Imperial Oil and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Imperial Oil from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Imperial Oil from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of Imperial Oil from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Imperial Oil has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.63.

IMO opened at $26.81 on Monday. Imperial Oil has a 12-month low of $23.66 and a 12-month high of $32.49.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IMO. USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil during the second quarter worth about $25,965,000. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil during the second quarter worth about $14,829,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 74.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 943,982 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,874,000 after purchasing an additional 403,439 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 25.7% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,947,123 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $53,877,000 after purchasing an additional 397,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 2.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,043,637 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $305,577,000 after purchasing an additional 300,920 shares in the last quarter.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2017, this segment had 450 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

