Raymond James Reaffirms “Sell” Rating for Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Raymond James reissued their sell rating on shares of Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.
A number of other research firms have also issued reports on IMO. AltaCorp Capital lowered Imperial Oil from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $37.00 target price on Imperial Oil and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Imperial Oil from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Imperial Oil from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of Imperial Oil from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Imperial Oil has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.63.
IMO opened at $26.81 on Monday. Imperial Oil has a 12-month low of $23.66 and a 12-month high of $32.49.
About Imperial Oil
Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2017, this segment had 450 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.
Further Reading: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.