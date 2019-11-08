Raymond James Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Horizon North Logistics (TSE:HNL)

Raymond James reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Horizon North Logistics (TSE:HNL) in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$1.35 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cormark cut their price objective on Horizon North Logistics from C$4.00 to C$2.25 in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Horizon North Logistics from C$1.40 to C$1.20 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. GMP Securities downgraded Horizon North Logistics from a hold rating to a reduce rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$2.00 to C$1.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Horizon North Logistics from C$2.35 to C$2.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$1.56.

Shares of HNL opened at C$1.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.06, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.64. Horizon North Logistics has a 52-week low of C$0.90 and a 52-week high of C$2.74. The company has a market cap of $165.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.52.

Horizon North Logistics Inc provides industrial, commercial, and residential products and services in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Industrial Services and Modular Solutions. The Industrial Services segment supplies workforce accommodations, camp management services, access solutions, relocatable structures, and maintenance and utilities services.

