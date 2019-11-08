Raymond James Comments on Toromont Industries Ltd’s FY2019 Earnings (TSE:TIH)

Toromont Industries Ltd (TSE:TIH) – Investment analysts at Raymond James raised their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Toromont Industries in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 5th. Raymond James analyst B. Cherniavsky now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.51 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.45. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Toromont Industries alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on TIH. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$68.00 to C$69.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$74.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$71.00 to C$79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$72.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$62.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Toromont Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$72.00.

Shares of TSE:TIH opened at C$70.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$65.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$63.54. The company has a market cap of $5.67 billion and a PE ratio of 21.46. Toromont Industries has a fifty-two week low of C$51.02 and a fifty-two week high of C$71.05.

In other news, Director David Allan Malinauskas sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$63.50, for a total value of C$114,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$131,445. Also, Senior Officer Paul Randolph Jewer sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$63.13, for a total transaction of C$63,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$568,170. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,100 shares of company stock valued at $196,935.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. Toromont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.62%.

About Toromont Industries

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment is involved in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Toromont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toromont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.