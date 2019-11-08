Raymond James Comments on Coeur Mining Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:CDE)

Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE) – Raymond James reduced their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Coeur Mining in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 5th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.03. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $6.25 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Coeur Mining’s FY2020 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Noble Financial set a $6.00 price objective on Coeur Mining and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $5.25 price objective on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Coeur Mining from $5.50 to $6.25 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded Coeur Mining from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Coeur Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.08.

CDE stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.94. 7,042,190 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,978,870. Coeur Mining has a 12 month low of $2.78 and a 12 month high of $6.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -594.00 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. Coeur Mining had a negative return on equity of 4.07% and a negative net margin of 10.57%. The company had revenue of $199.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Coeur Mining by 15.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,253,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153,374 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Coeur Mining by 7.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,265,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,854,000 after acquiring an additional 347,633 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Coeur Mining by 26.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,205,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080,100 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Coeur Mining by 38.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,484,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,122,000 after acquiring an additional 976,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Coeur Mining by 40.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,898,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,578,000 after acquiring an additional 830,146 shares in the last quarter. 65.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Coeur Mining news, CAO Kenneth J. Watkinson sold 9,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.48, for a total value of $54,202.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver complex located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine situated in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine located in Alaska; the Wharf gold mine situated in South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine located in Canada.

