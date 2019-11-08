Rational (FRA:RAA) Given a €560.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Rational (FRA:RAA) has been given a €560.00 ($651.16) price target by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 21.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank set a €724.00 ($841.86) target price on Rational and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. HSBC set a €672.00 ($781.40) price objective on Rational and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Baader Bank set a €565.00 ($656.98) price objective on Rational and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Warburg Research set a €655.00 ($761.63) price objective on Rational and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €625.00 ($726.74) price objective on Rational and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €607.50 ($706.40).

FRA RAA opened at €711.00 ($826.74) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €652.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of €614.07. Rational has a one year low of €428.33 ($498.06) and a one year high of €595.02 ($691.88).

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, and sells professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens. It operates in two segments, RATIONAL and FRIMA. The RATIONAL segment offers combi-steamers, such as SelfCookingCenter and CombiMaster Plus; and care products for combi-steamers. The FRIMA segment provides the VarioCooking Center, a multifunctional cooking appliance that cooks in liquids or direct contact with heat.

