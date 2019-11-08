Rate3 Hits One Day Trading Volume of $115,275.00 (RTE)

Rate3 (CURRENCY:RTE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 8th. Rate3 has a market cap of $853,422.00 and $115,275.00 worth of Rate3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rate3 token can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinrail, Hotbit, FCoin and Bibox. During the last seven days, Rate3 has traded down 9.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00043566 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $658.67 or 0.07410887 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000420 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002488 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0888 or 0.00000999 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000230 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000068 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00015066 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00047341 BTC.

Rate3 Profile

Rate3 (CRYPTO:RTE) is a token. Its launch date was April 9th, 2018. Rate3’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 889,382,388 tokens. Rate3’s official message board is medium.com/official-rate3 . The Reddit community for Rate3 is /r/Rate3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rate3’s official Twitter account is @officialrate3 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rate3’s official website is www.rate3.network

Buying and Selling Rate3

Rate3 can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, DDEX, Ethfinex, IDEX, HADAX, DEx.top, FCoin, BitForex, Hotbit, Coinrail and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rate3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rate3 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rate3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

