Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Quotient Limited is a commercial-stage transfusion diagnostics company. It is focused on supplying blood-grouping consumables and developing MosaiQ, a fully automated platform for use in donor centers and patient-testing sites. Quotient Limited is headquartered in Edinburgh, Scotland and Newton, Pennsylvania. “

QTNT has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub upgraded Quotient from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Quotient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th.

Shares of QTNT stock opened at $7.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.05. Quotient has a 52 week low of $5.73 and a 52 week high of $11.30. The company has a market cap of $524.19 million, a P/E ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 0.99.

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.01). Quotient had a negative net margin of 333.37% and a negative return on equity of 5,998.14%. The company had revenue of $7.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 million. Analysts expect that Quotient will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Roland Boyd sold 21,100 shares of Quotient stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total transaction of $231,045.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $684,462.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QTNT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Quotient by 846.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 6,026 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Quotient by 27.7% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 27,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 6,057 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Quotient during the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Quotient by 65.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 7,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Quotient by 104.3% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 23,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares in the last quarter. 70.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes conventional reagent products used for blood grouping in the transfusion diagnostics market worldwide. The company is developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform, which provides tests for blood grouping and serological disease screening.

