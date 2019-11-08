Quorum Health (NYSE:QHC) Shares Down 32.3% After Earnings Miss

Quorum Health Corp (NYSE:QHC)’s share price was down 32.3% on Friday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $0.66 and last traded at $0.74, approximately 1,829,236 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 398% from the average daily volume of 367,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.10.

The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $419.90 million for the quarter.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on QHC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Quorum Health in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Quorum Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Quorum Health by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,864,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,592,000 after buying an additional 310,554 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Quorum Health by 220.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 542,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 372,909 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in Quorum Health by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 134,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 49,026 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Quorum Health by 337.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 81,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 63,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in Quorum Health by 582.0% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 76,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 65,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.87% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $39.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.47.

About Quorum Health (NYSE:QHC)

Quorum Health Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospital and outpatient healthcare services in the United States. Its hospital and outpatient healthcare services include general and acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, diagnostic, obstetric, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services.

