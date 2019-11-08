Quorum Health (NYSE:QHC) Shares Down 32.3% After Earnings Miss

Quorum Health Corp (NYSE:QHC)’s share price was down 32.3% on Friday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $0.66 and last traded at $0.74, approximately 1,829,236 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 398% from the average daily volume of 367,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.10.
The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $419.90 million for the quarter.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on QHC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Quorum Health in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Quorum Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.
The stock has a market cap of $39.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.47.
About Quorum Health (NYSE:QHC)
Quorum Health Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospital and outpatient healthcare services in the United States. Its hospital and outpatient healthcare services include general and acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, diagnostic, obstetric, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services.
