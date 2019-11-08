QuickX Protocol Price Reaches $0.0097 on Major Exchanges (QCX)

QuickX Protocol (CURRENCY:QCX) traded 19.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 8th. During the last seven days, QuickX Protocol has traded up 30.3% against the US dollar. QuickX Protocol has a total market capitalization of $3.97 million and $442,652.00 worth of QuickX Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QuickX Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.0097 or 0.00000109 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and BitMax.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

QuickX Protocol Token Profile

QCX is a token. Its launch date was May 8th, 2018. QuickX Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 410,085,861 tokens. QuickX Protocol’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for QuickX Protocol is /r/QuickX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for QuickX Protocol is www.quickx.io/blog . The official website for QuickX Protocol is www.quickx.io

QuickX Protocol Token Trading

QuickX Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickX Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuickX Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QuickX Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

