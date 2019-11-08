Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its stake in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,085 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 829 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $2,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 0.9% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 55,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,892,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 9.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,079,519 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $115,541,000 after buying an additional 90,491 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.5% in the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 33,815 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,619,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Employers Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 100.0% in the third quarter. Employers Holdings Inc. now owns 13,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ACG Wealth grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 3.1% in the third quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 5,647 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.27.

DGX opened at $101.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a 52-week low of $78.95 and a 52-week high of $107.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.93. The company has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.85.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.05. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.60%.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, CAO Michael J. Deppe sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $530,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,671 shares in the company, valued at $3,039,126. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

