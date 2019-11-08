QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Upgraded by DZ Bank to Hold

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) was upgraded by research analysts at DZ Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $92.00 price target on the wireless technology company’s stock. DZ Bank’s target price points to a potential downside of 2.18% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. TheStreet raised QUALCOMM from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $87.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on QUALCOMM to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.18.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Shares of QCOM traded up $4.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $94.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,329,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,227,865. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $103.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.41. QUALCOMM has a 12-month low of $49.10 and a 12-month high of $92.50.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The wireless technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 112.21% and a net margin of 13.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other QUALCOMM news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin bought 2,705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $73.84 per share, for a total transaction of $199,737.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,444.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $689,138.33. Following the sale, the president now owns 50,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,036,233.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,118 shares of company stock valued at $1,477,392. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 78.30% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Read More: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.