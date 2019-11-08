Q4 2020 Earnings Estimate for Express, Inc. Issued By B. Riley (NYSE:EXPR)

Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for Express in a research note issued on Thursday, November 7th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.21. B. Riley currently has a “Hold” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Express’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $472.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.67 million. Express had a negative net margin of 0.62% and a positive return on equity of 0.34%. Express’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wedbush decreased their target price on Express from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. MKM Partners set a $3.00 target price on Express and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.55.

NYSE:EXPR traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,282,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,786,991. Express has a 12-month low of $1.83 and a 12-month high of $9.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $256.29 million, a P/E ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 0.98.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Express during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $525,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Express by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 219,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 10,509 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in Express by 413.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 344,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 277,100 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Express by 126.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 51,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 28,850 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in Express by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 49,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 14,323 shares during the period.

Express, Inc operates as an apparel and accessories retailer. It offers apparel and accessories for women and men for work, casual, jeanswear, and going-out occasions. The company sells its products through its e-commerce Website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America.

