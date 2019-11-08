Q4 2019 EPS Estimates for Neuronetics Inc (NASDAQ:STIM) Reduced by Piper Jaffray Companies

Neuronetics Inc (NASDAQ:STIM) – Stock analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their Q4 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Neuronetics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst M. O’brien now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.42) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.38). Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Neuronetics’ Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.46) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.35) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.34) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Neuronetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Neuronetics to $11.00 and set an “average” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Neuronetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Neuronetics from $40.00 to $12.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.19.

NASDAQ:STIM traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.88. The stock had a trading volume of 146,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,284. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 5.95 and a current ratio of 6.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 0.98. Neuronetics has a twelve month low of $4.81 and a twelve month high of $25.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.42.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $16.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.13 million. Neuronetics had a negative net margin of 45.35% and a negative return on equity of 42.24%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STIM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Neuronetics in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Neuronetics by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Neuronetics by 5,765.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 110,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 108,794 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Neuronetics by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 133,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 5,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Neuronetics by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 380,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,759,000 after purchasing an additional 66,444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Christopher Thatcher sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.74, for a total transaction of $214,800.00. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

