Q4 2019 EPS Estimates for DSV AS/ADR (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Cut by Jefferies Financial Group

DSV AS/ADR (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q4 2019 earnings estimates for shares of DSV AS/ADR in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kerstens now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.39. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for DSV AS/ADR’s FY2023 earnings at $3.43 EPS.
DSDVY has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine cut shares of DSV AS/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DSV AS/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday.
About DSV AS/ADR
DSV A/S provides transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America and South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company offers air and sea freight services, including standard freight, compliance, and carrier services, as well as container and sea-air freight services.
