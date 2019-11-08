Q4 2019 Earnings Forecast for IBM (NYSE:IBM) Issued By Wedbush

IBM (NYSE:IBM) – Stock analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q4 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for IBM in a report issued on Tuesday, November 5th. Wedbush analyst M. Katri now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $4.69 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $4.70. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for IBM’s Q1 2020 earnings at $2.12 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $3.21 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $5.00 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $13.32 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $169.00 price target on IBM and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Tigress Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of IBM in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on IBM in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $152.00 price target on shares of IBM in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on IBM from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.33.

IBM traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $137.61. 2,278,373 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,834,238. IBM has a 52 week low of $105.94 and a 52 week high of $152.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $139.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.58.

IBM (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The technology company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $18.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.29 billion. IBM had a return on equity of 67.12% and a net margin of 10.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.42 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. IBM’s payout ratio is 46.92%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its holdings in IBM by 2.2% during the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 36,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,298,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in IBM by 15.0% during the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 217,102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,938,000 after purchasing an additional 28,256 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in IBM by 1.0% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 292,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,917,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in IBM by 5.8% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 8,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in IBM during the second quarter valued at approximately $455,000. 55.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated technology and services company worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment offers a portfolio of enterprise artificial intelligence platforms, such as analytics and data management platforms, cloud data services, talent management, and industry solutions primarily under the Watson Platform, Watson Health, and Watson Internet of Things names.

