Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Iteris Inc (NASDAQ:ITI) Reduced by B. Riley

Iteris Inc (NASDAQ:ITI) – Stock analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Iteris in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 6th. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.01). B. Riley also issued estimates for Iteris’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Iteris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Iteris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Iteris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Iteris from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Dougherty & Co began coverage on shares of Iteris in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.17.

NASDAQ:ITI traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 156,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,189. Iteris has a fifty-two week low of $3.24 and a fifty-two week high of $6.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $225.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.36 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.34 and a 200-day moving average of $5.23.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). Iteris had a negative net margin of 8.34% and a negative return on equity of 15.19%. The company had revenue of $27.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.95 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Iteris by 5.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 159,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iteris during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Iteris by 13.1% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,796 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Iteris by 30.9% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 162,614 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 38,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB grew its stake in shares of Iteris by 4.8% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 108,359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 45.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Iteris

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions worldwide. The company's Roadway Sensors segment provides vehicle detection sensors and systems for traffic intersection management, communication systems, and roadway traffic data collection applications. Its products include Vantage detection system to detect vehicle presence at intersections, as well as vehicle count, speed, and other traffic data; Vantage Vector video/radar hybrid product, an vehicle detection sensor; and VantageLive!, a cloud-based platform; and Vantage systems equipped with smartcycle capability to differentiate between bicycles and other vehicles with a single video detection camera.

