Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Reduced by Analyst

Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Capital Southwest in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Joseph now expects that the asset manager will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.42. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Capital Southwest’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.72 EPS.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The asset manager reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $15.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.28 million. Capital Southwest had a net margin of 44.96% and a return on equity of 8.55%.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub downgraded Capital Southwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Capital Southwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 14th. National Securities started coverage on Capital Southwest in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capital Southwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley set a $23.00 price objective on Capital Southwest and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.40.

CSWC traded up $0.31 on Friday, reaching $21.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,838. The company has a market capitalization of $375.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.19. Capital Southwest has a fifty-two week low of $17.22 and a fifty-two week high of $24.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

In other news, Director David R. Brooks acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.37 per share, with a total value of $53,425.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 24,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $523,565. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 2.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,737 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 1.0% during the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 116,836 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 521.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,988 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.66% of the company’s stock.

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

