Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc Decreased by Imperial Capital (NYSE:AMC)

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) – Analysts at Imperial Capital lowered their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for AMC Entertainment in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 4th. Imperial Capital analyst D. Miller now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.30) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.25). Imperial Capital has a “Outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for AMC Entertainment’s FY2020 earnings at ($0.35) EPS.

Get AMC Entertainment alerts:

AMC has been the topic of a number of other reports. MKM Partners set a $11.00 price target on shares of AMC Entertainment and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMC Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Macquarie set a $16.00 price target on shares of AMC Entertainment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Wedbush set a $15.00 price target on shares of AMC Entertainment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of AMC Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. AMC Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

Shares of AMC stock opened at $9.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.08 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.88 and its 200 day moving average is $11.25. AMC Entertainment has a 12 month low of $8.73 and a 12 month high of $18.92.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. AMC Entertainment had a negative net margin of 0.20% and a negative return on equity of 10.94%. AMC Entertainment’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMC. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,493,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,591,000 after purchasing an additional 985,100 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 4,961.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 946,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,128,000 after buying an additional 927,843 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 314.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 627,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,857,000 after buying an additional 476,203 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,807,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,862,000 after buying an additional 338,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 745,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,972,000 after buying an additional 273,635 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.00% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. AMC Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 615.38%.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, operated, or had interests in 637 theatres with a total of 8,114 screens in the United States; and 369 theatres and 2,977 screens in European markets.

Featured Article: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.