Q3 2019 Earnings Estimate for Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET) Issued By Piper Jaffray Companies

Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET) – Research analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies issued their Q3 2019 EPS estimates for Cloudflare in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst J. Fish anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Cloudflare’s Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on NET. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Cloudflare in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Cloudflare in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Cloudflare in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.50 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Cloudflare in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Cloudflare in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cloudflare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.88.

Cloudflare stock opened at $15.89 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.10. Cloudflare has a 52 week low of $14.50 and a 52 week high of $22.08.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the third quarter valued at $129,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the third quarter valued at $186,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the third quarter valued at $196,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the third quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the third quarter valued at $371,000. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

Further Reading: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.