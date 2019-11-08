Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Kennametal Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:KMT)

Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Kennametal in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.40. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kennametal’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.60 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. The firm had revenue of $518.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $517.49 million. Kennametal had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 8.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on KMT. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Kennametal from $30.50 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Bank of America decreased their target price on Kennametal from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $43.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Longbow Research downgraded Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.75.

Shares of Kennametal stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.00. 453,283 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 800,553. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.54. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.81 and a 200-day moving average of $32.85. Kennametal has a 12 month low of $27.49 and a 12 month high of $43.98.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Kennametal by 10.5% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Kennametal by 1.4% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 33,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Kennametal by 2.5% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kennametal by 2.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 61.0% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Cindy L. Davis sold 4,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total transaction of $158,592.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,529 shares in the company, valued at $393,715.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.49%.

Kennametal Company Profile

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, super-hard materials, and solutions for use in metal cutting and mission-critical wear applications to combat extreme conditions related with wear fatigue, corrosion, and high temperatures worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

