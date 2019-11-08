Q2 2020 Earnings Estimate for Victory Capital Holdings Inc Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:VCTR)

Victory Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VCTR) – William Blair boosted their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Victory Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 5th. William Blair analyst C. Shutler now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.97 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.94.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on VCTR. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Victory Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Victory Capital in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Victory Capital in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Victory Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Victory Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Victory Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

Shares of NASDAQ VCTR traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.66. 189,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,209. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.75 and its 200 day moving average is $16.71. Victory Capital has a fifty-two week low of $8.66 and a fifty-two week high of $19.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. Victory Capital had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 28.63%. The firm had revenue of $91.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.76 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VCTR. Maltese Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 93.2% in the 2nd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 721,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,393,000 after acquiring an additional 348,041 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 1,770.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 270,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,652,000 after acquiring an additional 256,296 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 501,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,624,000 after acquiring an additional 146,252 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Victory Capital by 331.1% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 41,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in Victory Capital by 202.8% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 43,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Victory Capital news, Director James B. Hawkes bought 5,692 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.69 per share, for a total transaction of $89,307.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.16% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.70%.

About Victory Capital

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment management company in the United States. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, and distribution services through broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

