Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:PXD)

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) – SunTrust Banks lowered their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 6th. SunTrust Banks analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the oil and gas development company will post earnings per share of $2.14 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.15. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ Q2 2020 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.28 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.44 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $9.01 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $2.27 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.26 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $2.34 EPS.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 9.86%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on PXD. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $190.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.97.

Pioneer Natural Resources stock traded down $1.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $134.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,100,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,767,316. The firm has a market cap of $22.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.78. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $114.79 and a 1 year high of $178.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $128.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.57.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 135.0% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 5,834 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,987,197 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $375,700,000 after acquiring an additional 119,852 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,184,000. Finally, Investment Management of Virginia LLC raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 5,287 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 5,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.35, for a total transaction of $788,626.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,477,439.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director J Kenneth Thompson acquired 500 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $121.01 per share, with a total value of $60,505.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,024 shares in the company, valued at $1,576,034.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.95%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

