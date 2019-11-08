Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:HRC)

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) – Investment analysts at Northcoast Research lowered their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hill-Rom in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 5th. Northcoast Research analyst D. Keiser now expects that the medical technology company will earn $1.08 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.09. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Hill-Rom’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.34 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $5.54 EPS.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The medical technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.04. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 5.24%. The firm had revenue of $782.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group upped their target price on Hill-Rom from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hill-Rom from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Hill-Rom in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Hill-Rom from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.67.

HRC stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $103.97. 288,404 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 451,472. Hill-Rom has a 52-week low of $81.85 and a 52-week high of $111.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $102.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.83.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 4.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,649,313 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $695,650,000 after acquiring an additional 307,825 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,322,476 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $661,458,000 after acquiring an additional 163,177 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 3.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,120,793 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $117,257,000 after acquiring an additional 42,163 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 3.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,120,643 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $117,242,000 after acquiring an additional 41,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 18.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 911,289 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $95,340,000 after acquiring an additional 141,657 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Paul Sherwood Johnson sold 6,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.26, for a total value of $674,562.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $856,495.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts and other patient mobility devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

