Pure Global Cannabis (OTCMKTS:PRCNF) Stock Price Down 18.8%

Pure Global Cannabis Inc (OTCMKTS:PRCNF)’s share price fell 18.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.06 and last traded at $0.07, 14,970 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 88% from the average session volume of 123,761 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.08.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.09.

Pure Global Cannabis Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PRCNF)

Pure Global Cannabis Inc operates as a life sciences cannabis company in Canada. The company, through its subsidiary, PureSinse Inc, produces and sells cannabis products for the medical, pharmaceutical, wellness, health and beauty, natural health, food and beverage, and recreational legal markets. Pure Global Cannabis Inc is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

