PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Sold by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp decreased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,487 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 35,119 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the second quarter valued at $202,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 30.2% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. 87.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PHM. ValuEngine raised PulteGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $37.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on PulteGroup from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Seaport Global Securities cut PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on PulteGroup from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.65.

PHM traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $38.10. 74,583 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,936,119. PulteGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.21 and a twelve month high of $41.22. The company has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.71.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 9.01%. PulteGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Equities analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

In other PulteGroup news, SVP James L. Ossowski sold 10,000 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total transaction of $399,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

