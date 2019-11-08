PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Purchased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 27.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 689,082 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148,885 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $25,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,408,339 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,152,000 after buying an additional 355,575 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 416.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,994,991 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,068 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 57,928 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 5,656 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 105,489 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 32,259 shares during the period. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

PHM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Buckingham Research upped their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.65.

In related news, SVP James L. Ossowski sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total value of $399,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE PHM opened at $38.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.64. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.21 and a 52 week high of $41.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 20.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

