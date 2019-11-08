PRW Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,200 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

PRW Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for 0.9% of PRW Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. PRW Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TIP. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $115.56. 742,239 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,295,744. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $116.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.39. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $108.38 and a 12 month high of $118.21.

In other iShares TIPS Bond ETF news, insider Coleman Howard bought 57,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.80 per share, with a total value of $46,000.00.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

