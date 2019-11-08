Provident Financial plc (LON:PFG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Provident Financial plc (LON:PFG) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 539.67 ($7.05).

PFG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Provident Financial in a report on Thursday. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 550 ($7.19) price objective on shares of Provident Financial in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Provident Financial from GBX 430 ($5.62) to GBX 378 ($4.94) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 550 ($7.19) price objective on shares of Provident Financial in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of Provident Financial stock traded down GBX 14.50 ($0.19) on Friday, hitting GBX 435 ($5.68). The company had a trading volume of 482,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,310,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.83. Provident Financial has a twelve month low of GBX 348.70 ($4.56) and a twelve month high of GBX 665.20 ($8.69). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 320.88, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 4.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 422.86 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 434.22.

Provident Financial plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company offers credit cards; consumer credit, including unsecured and online instalment loans; and finance for cars and light commercial vehicles. It serves 2.5 million customers through its network of branches, call centers, and Websites.

