ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USD) Trading Up 0.4%

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USD) were up 0.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $55.31 and last traded at $55.21, approximately 11,856 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 34,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.98.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.44.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USD) by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,310 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.22% of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Semiconductor Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.

