ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL) Trading Down 2.7%

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL) shares traded down 2.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $15.02 and last traded at $15.02, 31,433 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 87% from the average session volume of 233,388 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.44.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.52.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. IMC Chicago LLC raised its holdings in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 171.8% during the 2nd quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 241,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,368,000 after buying an additional 578,791 shares during the period. XR Securities LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at $805,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at $290,000.

