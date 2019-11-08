ProShares Short Real Estate (NYSEARCA:REK) Stock Price Up 0.1%

ProShares Short Real Estate (NYSEARCA:REK) rose 0.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $13.31 and last traded at $13.28, approximately 3,149 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 5,366 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.27.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.55.

Get ProShares Short Real Estate alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ProShares Short Real Estate stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short Real Estate (NYSEARCA:REK) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.32% of ProShares Short Real Estate at the end of the most recent quarter.

ProShares Short Real Estate (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market. Component companies include those that invest directly or indirectly through development, management or ownership of shopping malls, apartment buildings and housing developments; and real estate investment trusts (REITs) that invest in apartments, office and retail properties.

Featured Story: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.