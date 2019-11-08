ProPhotonix (OTCMKTS:STKR) Trading 0.4% Higher

ProPhotonix Ltd (OTCMKTS:STKR)’s share price traded up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.03 and last traded at $0.03, 500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 95% from the average session volume of 10,953 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.03.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.05.

About ProPhotonix (OTCMKTS:STKR)

ProPhotonix Limited designs, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) illumination solutions and laser modules in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, LED's and Laser & Diodes. It offers COBRA Cure FX series of (UV) LED curing systems for UV curing of inks, coatings, and adhesives; COBRA series LED line light products for line scan and Web inspection; LOTUS LED line lights with integrated intensity control designed for machine vision applications; and SpecBright LED line lights for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), system integrators, and end users.

