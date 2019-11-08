Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC lowered its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 3.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Lucia Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 59.2% in the second quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 250.0% in the second quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PG shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.00.

In related news, Vice Chairman Jon R. Moeller sold 141,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.05, for a total transaction of $16,712,928.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 26,075 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total transaction of $3,258,332.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,377,687.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,645,966 shares of company stock valued at $202,229,770 over the last three months. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PG traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $119.28. 2,324,592 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,326,030. Procter & Gamble Co has a fifty-two week low of $86.74 and a fifty-two week high of $125.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $122.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.13. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 25.07%. The business had revenue of $17.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.7459 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.93%.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

