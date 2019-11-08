Pretium Resources Inc (NYSE:PVG) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its position in Pretium Resources Inc (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,246 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Pretium Resources were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PVG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pretium Resources by 41.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 485,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after acquiring an additional 142,459 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Pretium Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in Pretium Resources by 22.5% in the second quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 19,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Pretium Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Pretium Resources by 84.3% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 6,512 shares in the last quarter. 51.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PVG stock opened at $8.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Pretium Resources Inc has a twelve month low of $6.65 and a twelve month high of $13.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46 and a beta of -0.62.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.03). Pretium Resources had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 5.18%. The company had revenue of $132.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.97 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pretium Resources Inc will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

PVG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Pretium Resources from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. CIBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Pretium Resources in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.50 price objective on shares of Pretium Resources in a report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Pretium Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Pretium Resources from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.21.

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal project is the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,304 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

