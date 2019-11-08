Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Premier, Inc. operates as a healthcare alliance. The company brings together hospitals, health systems, physicians and other healthcare providers primarily in the United States. It also maintains clinical, financial and outcomes databases. Premier, Inc. is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PINC. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 target price (down previously from $43.00) on shares of Premier in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. UBS Group cut shares of Premier from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of Premier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Premier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Premier in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.56.

NASDAQ PINC traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $37.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 760,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,371. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.12. Premier has a 52 week low of $27.37 and a 52 week high of $42.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.34.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. Premier had a net margin of 17.74% and a negative return on equity of 40.78%. The firm had revenue of $302.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Premier’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Premier will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William E. Mayer sold 4,000 shares of Premier stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.45, for a total transaction of $149,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $515,424.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 3,013 shares of Premier stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.02, for a total value of $111,541.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,315 shares of company stock worth $416,586. Corporate insiders own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Premier by 160.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Premier during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Premier by 401.7% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Premier by 11.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Premier during the second quarter worth approximately $100,000. 49.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services and software-as-a-service informatics products.

