Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group

Research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Portola Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.29.

PTLA stock opened at $28.38 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 2.08. Portola Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $14.81 and a 52-week high of $37.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 453.47, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 3.63.

Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $36.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.64 million. Portola Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 275.13% and a negative return on equity of 529.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 159.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.08) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Portola Pharmaceuticals will post -3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Portola Pharmaceuticals news, Director Hollings Renton sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,194 shares in the company, valued at $545,820. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTLA. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $42,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Portola Pharmaceuticals by 34.6% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Portola Pharmaceuticals by 32.0% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 4,046 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period.

About Portola Pharmaceuticals

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics in the areas of thrombosis and other hematologic disorders and inflammation in the United States. The company offers Andexxa, an antidote for patients treated with rivaroxaban and apixaban when reversal of anticoagulation is needed due to life-threatening or uncontrolled bleeding; and Bevyxxa (betrixaban), an oral, once-daily Factor Xa inhibitor for the prevention of venous thromboembolism in adult patients hospitalized for an acute medical illness.

