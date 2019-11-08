Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTLA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTLA) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.75.

PTLA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday.

In related news, Director Hollings Renton sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $545,820. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 4,046 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:PTLA traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.45. 926,837 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,150,857. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 2.08. Portola Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $14.81 and a 52-week high of $37.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 453.47, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 3.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.77.

Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $36.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.64 million. Portola Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 275.13% and a negative return on equity of 529.08%. Portola Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 159.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.08) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Portola Pharmaceuticals will post -3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

About Portola Pharmaceuticals

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics in the areas of thrombosis and other hematologic disorders and inflammation in the United States. The company offers Andexxa, an antidote for patients treated with rivaroxaban and apixaban when reversal of anticoagulation is needed due to life-threatening or uncontrolled bleeding; and Bevyxxa (betrixaban), an oral, once-daily Factor Xa inhibitor for the prevention of venous thromboembolism in adult patients hospitalized for an acute medical illness.

