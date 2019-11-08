Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $801.44 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) will post $801.44 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Plexus’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $800.08 million and the highest estimate coming in at $802.80 million. Plexus posted sales of $765.54 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Plexus will report full year sales of $3.34 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.33 billion to $3.35 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.57 billion to $3.58 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Plexus.

Get Plexus alerts:

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.02 million. Plexus had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS.

PLXS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sidoti downgraded shares of Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 2nd.

In other Plexus news, VP Ronnie Darroch sold 500 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total value of $37,715.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,851.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Theune sold 1,503 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.42, for a total transaction of $86,302.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 162,960 shares of company stock worth $11,819,546 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLXS. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Plexus in the 2nd quarter valued at $347,000. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI increased its holdings in shares of Plexus by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 7,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Plexus in the 2nd quarter worth about $465,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plexus in the 2nd quarter worth about $480,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in shares of Plexus by 75.8% in the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 9,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 4,266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLXS stock traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $74.94. 126,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 170,496. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85 and a beta of 0.96. Plexus has a 52 week low of $47.63 and a 52 week high of $76.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

About Plexus

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services. The company provides its solutions to companies in the healthcare and life sciences, industrial and commercial, communications, and aerospace and defense sectors.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Plexus (PLXS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.