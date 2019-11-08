Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Director Sells $1,129,650.00 in Stock

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Director David J. Drury sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.31, for a total value of $1,129,650.00.

Shares of PLXS opened at $74.89 on Friday. Plexus Corp. has a 12-month low of $47.63 and a 12-month high of $76.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.06 and its 200 day moving average is $59.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 0.96.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. Plexus had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 3.43%. The company had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.02 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Plexus’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Plexus Corp. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLXS. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Plexus by 212.1% in the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 104,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,124,000 after purchasing an additional 71,296 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Plexus by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Plexus in the 2nd quarter worth $1,746,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in shares of Plexus by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 13,480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 4,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Plexus by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 125,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,320,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PLXS shares. Sidoti cut Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub upgraded Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 2nd.

Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services. The company provides its solutions to companies in the healthcare and life sciences, industrial and commercial, communications, and aerospace and defense sectors.

