Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) Downgraded to Market Perform at Northland Securities

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) was downgraded by analysts at Northland Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $35.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $70.00. Northland Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 41.24% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PLT. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Plantronics in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Cowen set a $61.00 price target on shares of Plantronics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plantronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Plantronics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.33.

Plantronics stock opened at $24.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.54. Plantronics has a twelve month low of $23.14 and a twelve month high of $62.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.62 and a 200-day moving average of $38.33.

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $461.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.38 million. Plantronics had a negative net margin of 10.25% and a positive return on equity of 21.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Plantronics will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Joseph B. Burton sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,179,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Plantronics by 1.2% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,806 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in Plantronics by 25.8% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Plantronics by 2.3% during the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Plantronics by 23.2% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,403 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Plantronics by 49.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. 99.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plantronics Company Profile

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets integrated communications and collaborations solutions for consumers and businesses worldwide. The company offers its communications and collaboration solutions for voice, video, and content sharing, as well as a line of support and services for the workplace under the Polycom brand.

