Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) Announces Earnings Results

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The pipeline company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $7.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.05 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.95%. Plains All American Pipeline’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS.

Shares of PAA stock opened at $18.35 on Friday. Plains All American Pipeline has a 1 year low of $17.78 and a 1 year high of $25.27. The stock has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.69 and its 200-day moving average is $22.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.60%.

In other news, VP Chris Herbold sold 23,337 shares of Plains All American Pipeline stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total transaction of $498,945.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 79,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,701,078.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PAA. TheStreet downgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $25.00 price target on Plains All American Pipeline and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.73.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

