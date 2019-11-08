Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. to Post FY2019 Earnings of $2.33 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts (NYSE:PAA)

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) – SunTrust Banks lifted their FY2019 EPS estimates for Plains All American Pipeline in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 6th. SunTrust Banks analyst T. Richardson now anticipates that the pipeline company will earn $2.33 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.16. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Plains All American Pipeline’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

Get Plains All American Pipeline alerts:

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.13. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.95%. The firm had revenue of $7.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Plains All American Pipeline’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on PAA. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered Plains All American Pipeline from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $25.00 price objective on Plains All American Pipeline and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.73.

Shares of PAA stock opened at $18.35 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.36. Plains All American Pipeline has a 1-year low of $17.78 and a 1-year high of $25.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 7.2% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 38,451 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 2,586 shares in the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 18.2% in the third quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 1,073,767 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $22,281,000 after acquiring an additional 165,670 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 9.6% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 13,856 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg lifted its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 6.5% in the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 27,550 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the third quarter valued at $2,466,000. Institutional investors own 50.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Plains All American Pipeline news, VP Chris Herbold sold 23,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total transaction of $498,945.06. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 79,564 shares in the company, valued at $1,701,078.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.85%. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is 76.60%.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

Further Reading: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Plains All American Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains All American Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.