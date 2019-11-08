Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Shares Bought by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co increased its stake in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,006 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PAA. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 136.0% during the second quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotia Howard Weill assumed coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.73.

In other Plains All American Pipeline news, VP Chris Herbold sold 23,337 shares of Plains All American Pipeline stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total transaction of $498,945.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 79,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,701,078.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

PAA stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.09. 29,051 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,157,809. The company has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $17.78 and a fifty-two week high of $25.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.36.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $7.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.05 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 21.31%. Plains All American Pipeline’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.96%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.60%.

About Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

