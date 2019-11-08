Piper Jaffray Companies Trims AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) Target Price to $2.00

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) had its target price cut by Piper Jaffray Companies from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $1.75 price objective on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. AVEO Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $1.92.

Shares of NASDAQ AVEO traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.51. 1,314,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,133,820. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84. The company has a market cap of $89.21 million, a PE ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.77. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.47 and a 12 month high of $2.25.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $0.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 million. AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 46.69% and a negative return on equity of 50.69%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,670,096 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614,802 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. NEA Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 25,243,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,913,000 after acquiring an additional 4,347,827 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.56% of the company’s stock.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes a portfolio of targeted medicines for oncology and other areas of unmet medical need. It markets its lead candidate, tivozanib, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC).

