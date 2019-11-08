Piper Jaffray Companies Initiates Coverage on Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL)

Stock analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga’s Daily Ratings Newsletter reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 30.78% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SAIL. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Sailpoint Technologies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Sailpoint Technologies from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Sailpoint Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on Sailpoint Technologies in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.40.

Shares of NYSE:SAIL traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.94. 76,110 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,092,656. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 143.81 and a beta of 2.01. Sailpoint Technologies has a 52 week low of $16.63 and a 52 week high of $32.25.

Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. Sailpoint Technologies had a positive return on equity of 1.99% and a negative net margin of 3.39%. The company had revenue of $75.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Sailpoint Technologies will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 56,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.15, for a total transaction of $1,184,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO James Cameron Mcmartin sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.52, for a total value of $1,111,200.00. Insiders sold a total of 256,000 shares of company stock worth $5,075,760 in the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAIL. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Sailpoint Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sailpoint Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in Sailpoint Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Sailpoint Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in Sailpoint Technologies by 17.8% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 5,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sailpoint Technologies

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers on-premises software and cloud-based solutions, which empower organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, and other users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments.

