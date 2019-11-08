Piper Jaffray Companies Comments on Mirati Therapeutics Inc’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX) – Research analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst T. Van. Buren forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($1.75) per share for the quarter. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Mirati Therapeutics’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($1.75) EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.75) EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Leerink Swann set a $118.00 price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $101.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.67.

Shares of MRTX stock opened at $98.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.72 and a beta of 2.05. Mirati Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $34.39 and a 52 week high of $111.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.68 and a 200-day moving average of $86.98.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $0.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.99% and a negative net margin of 2,698.66%.

In related news, Director Michael G. Grey sold 3,042 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.27, for a total value of $280,685.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,586.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce L. A. Carter sold 3,000 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total transaction of $267,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $267,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 57,852 shares of company stock valued at $5,015,464. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRTX. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 149.0% during the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,899,606 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $298,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735,224 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,984,506 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $307,404,000 after acquiring an additional 802,468 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 329.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,002,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $103,288,000 after acquiring an additional 769,429 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 792.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 449,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,247,000 after acquiring an additional 398,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 2,277.5% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 408,935 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,120,000 after acquiring an additional 391,735 shares during the last quarter.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company is involved in developing sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NCSLC); and in Phase Ib clinical trial to treat NCSLC patients with Casitas B-lineage Lymphoma genetic alterations, as well as KRAS G12C inhibitor program for NSCLC adenocarcinoma patients, colorectal cancer patients, and other cancers.

