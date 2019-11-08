Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Given New $31.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup from $38.00 to $31.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
PINS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Argus upgraded shares of Pinterest from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Pivotal Research downgraded shares of Pinterest from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $23.50 in a report on Friday, November 1st. OTR Global initiated coverage on shares of Pinterest in a report on Thursday, July 25th. They issued a mixed rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Pinterest and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.60.
PINS opened at $19.99 on Monday. Pinterest has a twelve month low of $18.71 and a twelve month high of $36.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 15.06 and a current ratio of 13.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.14.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PINS. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 376.0% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.52% of the company’s stock.
About Pinterest
Pinterest, Inc provides a visual discovery engine that helps users to discover ideas for various projects and interests worldwide. Its platform allows users to discover ideas for daily activities, remodeling a house or training for a marathon, ongoing passions, and planning a wedding or a dream vacation.
