Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Given New $31.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup from $38.00 to $31.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PINS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Argus upgraded shares of Pinterest from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Pivotal Research downgraded shares of Pinterest from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $23.50 in a report on Friday, November 1st. OTR Global initiated coverage on shares of Pinterest in a report on Thursday, July 25th. They issued a mixed rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Pinterest and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.60.

PINS opened at $19.99 on Monday. Pinterest has a twelve month low of $18.71 and a twelve month high of $36.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 15.06 and a current ratio of 13.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.14.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $279.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.09 million. The business’s revenue was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pinterest will post -3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PINS. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 376.0% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.52% of the company’s stock.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc provides a visual discovery engine that helps users to discover ideas for various projects and interests worldwide. Its platform allows users to discover ideas for daily activities, remodeling a house or training for a marathon, ongoing passions, and planning a wedding or a dream vacation.

