Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Shares Bought by Unigestion Holding SA

Unigestion Holding SA grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 51.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 766,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 261,525 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle West Capital comprises 2.1% of Unigestion Holding SA’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $74,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $119,834,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,900,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $272,931,000 after purchasing an additional 565,847 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 3.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,835,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,301,740,000 after buying an additional 460,562 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 30.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,572,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $147,998,000 after buying an additional 366,298 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 68.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 878,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $82,702,000 after buying an additional 358,171 shares during the period. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Shares of PNW stock traded down $1.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $86.39. 1,451,727 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 981,974. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.72. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $81.63 and a twelve month high of $99.81.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 13.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.7825 per share. This is a boost from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.94%.

Several brokerages have commented on PNW. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $99.00 to $98.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Argus upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.83.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. The company serves approximately 1.2 million customers.

Featured Article: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.