Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES)

Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 720 shares during the quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s holdings in H&E Equipment Services were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 509,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,832,000 after buying an additional 7,166 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in H&E Equipment Services by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 377,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,992,000 after purchasing an additional 4,595 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in H&E Equipment Services by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,842,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,586,000 after purchasing an additional 10,356 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in H&E Equipment Services by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,087,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,829,000 after purchasing an additional 22,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in H&E Equipment Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,345,000. 73.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HEES traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.30. 3,449 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 313,666. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.49 and its 200 day moving average is $28.10. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.12 and a 52 week high of $37.85.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11. H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 33.21%. The business had revenue of $353.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HEES has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

About H&E Equipment Services

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. It rents, sells, and provides parts and support services for hi-lift or aerial work platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and industrial lift trucks.

