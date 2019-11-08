Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS)

Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. raised its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 552.0% during the second quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FBHS. ValuEngine downgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Nomura cut their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $58.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.70.

Fortune Brands Home & Security stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.68. 7,014 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,676,999. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.34 and a 200 day moving average of $54.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.53. Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc has a 12-month low of $35.27 and a 12-month high of $62.60.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 7.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.35%.

In related news, insider David Randich sold 11,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.96, for a total value of $725,789.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Danny Luburic sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.09, for a total value of $458,175.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

